'Cops and Kids' applications accepted through November 30

MARION (WSIL) -- Police in Williamson County will take kids shopping for gifts again this Christmas season.

The Williamson County Fraternal Order of Police is organizing three separate events where kids can shop with a cop between December 10- 12 at area Walmarts.

Families can apply to have their children participate through the end of this month, at any police or sheriff's department in Williamson County.

Marion Police Chief, David Fitts, says the events are to help children have the kind of Christmas they deserve, "If there's any family, or any child that is needing, we don't want that. We want to do whatever we can to help them. And if it builds a great rapport between us and the citizens and the children, then that's just a bonus."

Fitts says they expect to shop with nearly 160 children.

If you want to donate, you can contact any local police department in Williamson County.