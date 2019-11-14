Man released in ‘doppleganger’ case facing return to prison - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man released in ‘doppleganger’ case facing return to prison

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A 43-year-old Kansas City man previously freed from prison in a case of mistaken identity is facing a possible return to confinement after pleading guilty to illegal possession of a firearm.

The Kansas City Star reports Richard Anthony Jones pleaded guilty Thursday. He wasn’t allowed to have weapons because of prior felony convictions for burglary and robbery.

Jones was released from prison in 2017 after his conviction for snatching a woman’s purse at a Kansas Walmart in 1999 was overturned, in what became known as the “ doppelganger case.” Supporters said another man, who looked like Jones, was the likely robber. Kansas paid Jones $1 million in 2018 for his wrongful imprisonment.

Prosecutors say officers found handguns on Jones during two confrontations in February and March.

Jones faces up to 10 years in federal prison.

