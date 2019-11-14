Chicago canal to close at times next week for mapping work - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chicago canal to close at times next week for mapping work

CHICAGO (AP) - A section of a Chicago-area canal that forms part of the waterway linking Lake Michigan with the Illinois River will be closed at times next week.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says the Chicago Sanitary and Ship Canal will be shut down in the vicinity of an electric barrier designed to prevent invasive Asian carp from moving toward the lake.

Project manager Chuck Shea says crews will be doing routine mapping to measure the strength of the electric field.

The area will be off-limits from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. next Tuesday through Friday. Vessels will be able to pass through during the mid-day break and at night.

The barrier is about 37 miles from Lake Michigan.

