Carbondale Police investigating home invasion

CARBONDALE (WSIL) – Carbondale Police are investigating a home invasion.

Police were called to a residence in the 900 block of East Park Street just after 6 p.m. Wednesday. Officers learned two men had entered the home and demanded money. One of the men had a handgun.

The men stole property and took off on foot.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at (618) 549-COPS.

