Girl unresponsive at school, pronounced dead at hospital - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Girl unresponsive at school, pronounced dead at hospital

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - A 9-year-old girl who police say had a history of health issues has died after being found unresponsive at a special needs school on Chicago’s South Side.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that police were called to the elementary school about 8:30 a.m. Thursday to find someone performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the girl.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the girl went into cardiac arrest on a school bus and that the bus driver took her to the school’s nursing office where CPR was performed.

She was taken by ambulance to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Chicago Public Schools did not immediately comment Thursday on the girl’s death which is being investigated by police.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.