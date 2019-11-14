Friday morning frost

Authorities say a second victim of a Los Angeles area high school shooting has died
Republican Gov. Matt Bevin says he will not contest results showing Democrat Andy Beshear winning the Kentucky governor's race
WSIL - A heavy frost is expected Friday morning and a fairly rare weather event is possible. Fog could appear while temperatures are well below freezing. ...
Illinois lawmakers have sent Gov. J.B. Pritzker a measure that merges 650 local police and fire pension systems to boost investment returns and save money
MARION (WSIL) -- There's an opportunity for unemployed veterans in our region to learn about job openings.
When officers arrived, they discovered a 38-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the hip and to the chest/abdomen area.
Hostess Brands is teaming up with Post Cereal to create a new Twinkies-flavored cereal.
Hardee’s is pitching it as a tasty, stress-free alternative to traditional holiday favorites.
MARION (WSIL) -- There's going to be a colorful night for a good cause.
What a difference a day, or night in this case, makes. Temperatures are up to 25 degrees warmer Thursday morning compared to Wednesday morning.
