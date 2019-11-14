Friday morning frost - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Friday morning frost

Posted: Updated:

WSIL - A heavy frost is expected Friday morning and a fairly rare weather event is possible.  Fog could appear while temperatures are well below freezing.  The fog will behave like a light freezing rain and ice coat anything it touches.  Be aware that slick spots could be an issue anywhere fog develops.  Skies should clear in the afternoon.

Jim has the latest forecast on News 3 this evening.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.