Amount of water released into Missouri River to be reduced - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Amount of water released into Missouri River to be reduced

Posted: Updated:

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Eight months after flooding began along the lower Missouri River, the amount of water being released from dams upriver will start to be reduced later this month.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says the amount of water being released from the Gavins Point dam on the Nebraska-South Dakota border will start to gradually be reduced on Nov. 23 as part of its plan to cut releases for winter.

The amount of water being released into the river has been at 80,000 cubic feet per second - more than twice what is typical - for months. By mid-December, that will be reduced to 22,000 cubic feet per second.

The river has remained high ever since the spring flooding because the amount of rain and melting snow flowing into the river was near record levels this year.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.