2 jets approaching Boston airport report green laser lights - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

2 jets approaching Boston airport report green laser lights

Posted: Updated:

BOSTON (AP) - Federal aviation authorities say two commercial flights approaching Boston’s airport reported a green laser being aimed at their planes.

The Federal Aviation Administration told The Boston Globe in statement that both incidents occurred within an hour of each other on Wednesday night when the aircraft were approximately three miles north of Bedford on approach to Logan International Airport.

Both flights landed safely.

The first occurred at about 6:30 p.m. when the crew of a Spirit Airlines Airbus A320 from Chicago O’Hare spotted a light.

The crew of JetBlue Airways Airbus A321 out of San Francisco spotted the light at about 7:30 p.m.

No arrests were reported. Law enforcement is investigating.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.