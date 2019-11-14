Pritzker ready to sign plan to merge local pension funds - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Pritzker ready to sign plan to merge local pension funds

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) -- Illinois lawmakers have sent Gov. J.B. Pritzker a measure that merges 650 local police and fire pension systems to boost investment returns and save money.

The Senate voted 42-12 Thursday on the Democratic governor's plan to create two statewide retirement programs for police employees and firefighters.

The funds' combined assets would be $15 billion. Pritzker says the investment power would increase returns by $800 million to $2.5 billion in the first five years and save local governments money on administrative costs.

Republicans objected to a provision in Elgin Democratic Sen. Cristina Castro's bill that increases benefits for employees hired after 2011. Cost-saving benefits offered so-called Tier 2 employees are too low to remain in compliance with federal Social Security guidelines.

------

The bill is SB1300.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.