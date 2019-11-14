Teacher accused of sexual contact with 2 students - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Teacher accused of sexual contact with 2 students

Posted: Updated:

BOONEVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky high school teacher accused of having sexual contact with two students has been arrested.

Kentucky State Police said in a statement that 40-year-old James S. Cornett of Beattyville is facing two counts of first-degree sex abuse.

Police say they learned about the allegations against the Owsley County High School teacher on Monday and began investigating. Cornett was arrested Wednesday and lodged in the Three Forks Regional Jail in Lee County.

Online jail records don’t say whether Cornett has an attorney.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.