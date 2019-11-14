Election officials double-checking Kentucky vote totals

Election officials across Kentucky have started double-checking vote totals that show Republican Gov. Matt Bevin trailing Democrat Andy Beshear by more than 5,000 votes.
Election officials across Kentucky have started double-checking vote totals that show Republican Gov. Matt Bevin trailing Democrat Andy Beshear by more than 5,000 votes.
Although Matt Bevin has refused to concede after Tuesday's results showed him trailing by more than 5,000 votes, Andy Beshear has pivoted toward preparing to govern ahead of the Dec. 10 inauguration.
Although Matt Bevin has refused to concede after Tuesday's results showed him trailing by more than 5,000 votes, Andy Beshear has pivoted toward preparing to govern ahead of the Dec. 10 inauguration.
A hospital says one student has died following a shooting at a high school outside Los Angeles
A hospital says one student has died following a shooting at a high school outside Los Angeles
Illinois lawmakers have sent Gov. J.B. Pritzker a measure that merges 650 local police and fire pension systems to boost investment returns and save money
Illinois lawmakers have sent Gov. J.B. Pritzker a measure that merges 650 local police and fire pension systems to boost investment returns and save money
Election officials across Kentucky have started double-checking vote totals that show Republican Gov. Matt Bevin trailing Democrat Andy Beshear by more than 5,000 votes.
Election officials across Kentucky have started double-checking vote totals that show Republican Gov. Matt Bevin trailing Democrat Andy Beshear by more than 5,000 votes.
MARION (WSIL) -- There's an opportunity for unemployed veterans in our region to learn about job openings.
MARION (WSIL) -- There's an opportunity for unemployed veterans in our region to learn about job openings.
When officers arrived, they discovered a 38-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the hip and to the chest/abdomen area.
When officers arrived, they discovered a 38-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the hip and to the chest/abdomen area.
Hostess Brands is teaming up with Post Cereal to create a new Twinkies-flavored cereal.
Hostess Brands is teaming up with Post Cereal to create a new Twinkies-flavored cereal.
Hardee’s is pitching it as a tasty, stress-free alternative to traditional holiday favorites.
Hardee’s is pitching it as a tasty, stress-free alternative to traditional holiday favorites.
MARION (WSIL) -- There's going to be a colorful night for a good cause.
MARION (WSIL) -- There's going to be a colorful night for a good cause.
What a difference a day, or night in this case, makes. Temperatures are up to 25 degrees warmer Thursday morning compared to Wednesday morning.
What a difference a day, or night in this case, makes. Temperatures are up to 25 degrees warmer Thursday morning compared to Wednesday morning.
As more teachers are needed in Illinois, lawmakers are looking at financial incentives to encourage more graduates to remain here.
As more teachers are needed in Illinois, lawmakers are looking at financial incentives to encourage more graduates to remain here.