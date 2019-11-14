Harrisburg Police investigating shooting - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Harrisburg Police investigating shooting

HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- Harrisburg Police are investigating a shooting.

Around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to an address on Oglesby Street for a report of a man who had been shot. 

When officers arrived, they discovered a 38-year-old  man with gunshot wounds to the hip and to the chest/abdomen area. The man was flown to an out-of-state hospital for treatment. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Saline County Central Dispatch at (618) 252-8661. 

