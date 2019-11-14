Laborers, construction opportunities for unemployed veterans - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Laborers, construction opportunities for unemployed veterans

By Brooke Schlyer, Reporter
There's an opportunity for unemployed veterans in our region to learn about job openings. 

It's an open house taking place at the Laborers’ Training Center in Marion. 

Officials with the Laborers’ International Union of North America say there will be lots of job opportunities with the passage of the state's $45 billion capital plan. 

Some of those responsibilities include: 

  • Pour Concrete
  •  Lay asphalt
  •   Work on bridges
  •  Hazardous Waste Removal
  •  Landscape
  • Pipe line work
  •  Blueprint reading
  • Run Jack hammers
  •  Line and grade dirt work
  •  Prep and clean up construction sites

Officials say some of those positions pay $27.50 per hour with another $25.02 in benefits. 

Here locally, workers with Local 773 have upcoming projects such as the Southern Illinois University's Communications Building, Cairo Port and the Walkers Bluff Casino.  

The Laborers’ Training Center provides training provides apprenticeship classes, which also students 30 credit hours with Shawnee College, once the three-year apprenticeship program is finished. 

The open house will take place at the Laborers Training Center on Friday, November 15th. 

It starts at 10 a.m. for veterans and is open to the public at 1 p.m. 

 5104 Ed Smith Way

Marion, IL

(618) 993-1500

