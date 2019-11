CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Carterville High School students lend their support for the March of Dimes with a free bingo night.

Bingo for Babies is Saturday (November 16) in the Carterville High School cafeteria from 6-8 p.m. There will be food and drinks for sale and all ages are welcome.

The event is put on by students from the schools Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) group. It is free to play and for more information email: aowen@cartervilleschools.org.