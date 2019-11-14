Complaint alleges unfair labor practices at Lexington jail - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A union that represents workers at the Fayette County Detention Center has filed a complaint with the Kentucky Labor Cabinet alleging unfair labor practices.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the complaint contains several allegations against the city including that officials have retaliated against union leaders, used involuntary transfers as discipline and refused to comply with grievance procedures.

Union President Michael Harris says the complaint was filed because other actions haven’t led to changes. The union voted “no confidence” in the jail director in September and released a survey showing low morale.

Lexington Mayor Linda Gordon has visited the jail twice, but Harris said she hasn’t communicated with union leadership on possible changes that would address concerns.

City spokeswoman Susan Straub declined to comment, saying officials haven’t had time to look at all the allegations.

