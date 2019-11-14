Injured bald eagle recovering at St. Louis-area sanctuary

EUREKA, Mo. (AP) - A wounded bald eagle is recovering after being found in a rural area of eastern Missouri.

KTVI-TV reports that Samuel Schaffrin found the badly injured eagle on Tuesday near his family’s ranch in Montgomery County. Schaffrin says the eagle was trying to take flight but couldn’t.

He and two friends took the eagle to the World Bird Sanctuary in suburban St. Louis. Staff veterinarian Allison Daugherty believes the 12-pound eagle might have spinal injuries, but says it is being nursed back to health.

Once the recovery is complete, the sanctuary intends to release the eagle back into the wild.

Eagle sightings increase in Missouri with the arrival of cold weather as the birds congregate in trees and scan open waterways for food.

