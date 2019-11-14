Scientists search for remnants of meteorite in Missouri - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Scientists search for remnants of meteorite in Missouri

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Meteorite hunters are scouring farm fields for remnants of a basketball-size hunk of rock that blazed across the sky in the St. Louis area.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that several Washington University researchers and a separate duo that included Science Channel show “Meteorite Men” costar Steve Arnold began their search Wednesday. They used NASA weather radar data to find a promising Warren County field about 70 miles (112.65 kilometers) west of St. Louis where they believed chunks of the fireball may have landed Monday.

They later shifted the search to another cattle-filled pasture after data suggested that wind may have changed the meteorite’ path. The scientists called it quits after about 7 ½ hours of searching without finding anything, although they said they might try again another day.

