Authorities: Missing St. Louis-area woman’s husband arrested - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Authorities: Missing St. Louis-area woman’s husband arrested

Posted: Updated:

CREVE COEUR, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say the husband of a missing St. Louis area woman has been arrested but provided no other explanation.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the arrest of 28-year-old Jennifer Rothwell’s husband comes after police searched the couple’s home Wednesday night, but he hasn’t been charged. Jennifer Rothwell was last seen early Tuesday leaving her home in central St. Louis County. Her car was found abandoned less than 2 miles (3.22 kilometers) away later in the day.

The Post-Dispatch is not naming her husband because he hasn’t been charged. A jail official says the man is jailed on a 24-hour hold, which means he would be released unless charges are filed in that time.

Police didn’t immediately respond to a phone or email message from The Associated Press.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.