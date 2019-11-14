Up to 25º warmer Thursday morning vs. Wednesday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- What a difference a day, or night in this case, makes. Temperatures are up to 25 degrees warmer Thursday morning compared to Wednesday morning.

That doesn't mean it's warm, but we're done with the record breaking cold. We're tracking another weak cold front, set to arrive on Thursday. Don't fret, it's a weak front and only brings clouds and a wind shift, not a lot of cold air.

Thursday afternoon, temperatures warm into the low 40s. Low 40s are expected Friday afternoon. The weekend features temperatures jumping back into the upper 40s and there's 50s on the way next week.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen breaks down the forecast on News 3.

