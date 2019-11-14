Funds from paint nite will provide autistic children with equine, swim lessons

There's going to be a colorful night for a good cause.

It's a paint nite fundraiser benefiting the Autism Society of Southern Illinois.

Attendees will make their own masterpiece under the guidance of Instructors from Yaymaker while sipping on a drink.

The cost is $45 per person with $15 going toward to the autism society.

Those funds will help provide equine and swim lessons to children with autism for free.

The event is taking place at Kokopelli Golf Club in Marion on Saturday, November 16th at 2 p.m.

Those interested can purchase tickets here.