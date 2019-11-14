Kentucky plant laying off 100 workers ahead of closure - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky plant laying off 100 workers ahead of closure

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Belgium-based company is closing its plant in Kentucky, resulting in 100 layoffs early next year.

WDRB-TV in Louisville reports Bekaert notified state workforce officials in a letter that it will lay off the employees Jan. 13 at its Shelbyville plant, which will close at the end of next year.

The company plans to keep 12 employees at the plant through Dec. 31, 2020. The letter gives no reason for the plant’s closure.

Bekaert makes steel wiring products.

