Chicago teachers to vote on deal that ended 11-day strike - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chicago teachers to vote on deal that ended 11-day strike

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago teachers are voting on the tentative contract deal that suspended an 11-day strike.

More than half of the Chicago Teachers Union’s elected delegates backed the agreement on Oct. 30, suspending the strike and letting classes resume.

But the union’s 25,000 members still must vote to accept the deal and officially end the walkout.

Voting begins Thursday and may continue into Friday.

The strike followed months of unsuccessful negotiations between the union, Chicago Public Schools and Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration. More than 300,000 students and their families were affected.

The agreement includes a 16% pay raise for teachers during the five-year contract.

The strike also netted $35 million to enforce class size limits and a commitment to put nurses and social workers in every school by 2023.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.