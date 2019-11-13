NTSB: Coast Guard ignored duck boat safety proposals

PBJHS celebrates Scooby-Doo Day with celebrity guest appearance
PBJHS celebrates Scooby-Doo Day with celebrity guest appearance
The National Transportation Safety Board says the Coast Guard has repeatedly ignored safety recommendations that could have made tourist duck boats safer and potentially prevented a Missouri accident that killed 17...
The National Transportation Safety Board says the Coast Guard has repeatedly ignored safety recommendations that could have made tourist duck boats safer and potentially prevented a Missouri accident that killed 17 people.
The practice of changing your clocks twice a year could soon be a thing of the past.
The practice of changing your clocks twice a year could soon be a thing of the past.
Disney Plus says it hit more than 10 million sign-ups on its first day of launch, far exceeding expectations.
Disney Plus says it hit more than 10 million sign-ups on its first day of launch, far exceeding expectations.
November is national Adopt a Senior Pet Month and one pet food company wants to help you adopt a furry friend by reimbursing adoption fees for some animals.
November is national Adopt a Senior Pet Month and one pet food company wants to help you adopt a furry friend by reimbursing adoption fees for some animals.
Amtrak is prepared to accommodate the surge of Thanksgiving travelers with additional capacity on Amtrak routes for the holiday.
Amtrak is prepared to accommodate the surge of Thanksgiving travelers with additional capacity on Amtrak routes for the holiday.
Narwhal was rescued over the weekend and sent to Mac's Mission in Jackson, which specializes in fostering animals with special needs.
Narwhal was rescued over the weekend and sent to Mac's Mission in Jackson, which specializes in fostering animals with special needs.
Republican Gov. Matt Bevin of Kentucky could face a legacy-defining decision once a recanvass of last week’s election is completed Thursday.
Republican Gov. Matt Bevin of Kentucky could face a legacy-defining decision once a recanvass of last week’s election is completed Thursday.
The SIU men's basketball program signed two high school guards on Wednesday, the first day of the national signing period. Dalton Banks (6-2, 170, Eau Claire, Wis.) and Eric Butler (6-3, 170, Orlando, Fla.) will be freshmen for the Salukis in 2020-21.
The SIU men's basketball program signed two high school guards on Wednesday, the first day of the national signing period. Dalton Banks (6-2, 170, Eau Claire, Wis.) and Eric Butler (6-3, 170, Orlando, Fla.) will be freshmen for the Salukis in 2020-21.
The Chicago-based company says the transition will be complete by June 2021.
The Chicago-based company says the transition will be complete by June 2021.