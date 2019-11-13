Disney Plus gets 10 million subscribers in first day - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Disney Plus gets 10 million subscribers in first day

Posted: Updated:

(WSIL) -- Disney Plus says it hit more than 10 million sign-ups on its first day of launch, far exceeding expectations.

Disney’s mix of Marvel and Star Wars movies and shows, classic animated films and new series appears to be a hit out of the gate after its launch on Tuesday.

Disney has invested billions in its streaming service, which costs $7 a month or $70 a year after a 7-day free trial. Customers of some Verizon wireless and home-internet plans were offered a year free.

Disney didn’t break down where the subscriptions came from or if they were free or paid monthly or yearly. Some analysts thought it would take Disney a year to reach 10 million subscribers.

The extreme popularity on launch day could be the cause of some technical difficulties around 6 a.m. E.T. on Tuesday.

According to downdetector.com, more than 8,000 people reported difficulties, mostly with video streaming. Others reported problems logging in.

Netflix has garnered 158 million subscribers since launching its streaming platform in 2007.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.