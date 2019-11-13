Recreational cannabis will not be allowed at SIU in 2020, despit - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Recreational cannabis will not be allowed at SIU in 2020, despite new law

(WSIL) -- In several weeks, Illinois residents over the age of 21 will be able to legally use recreational marijuana, but not everywhere.

Rae Goldsmith from Southern Illinois University Carbondale says cannabis will still be banned on SIU's campus and in its dorms. 

Goldsmith says, "It's already banned through the the drug free schools and community act which is a federal law."

Goldsmith says students who are caught using recreational cannabis on university property could face penalties. 

She says, "In most cases we try to start with an educational rather than an unappreciative approach so that students can make a better decision the next time around."

SIUC does have guidelines for those who use medical marijuana.

