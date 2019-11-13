Extra Amtrak service for Thanksgiving

CHICAGO (WSIL) -- Amtrak is prepared to accommodate the surge of Thanksgiving travelers with additional capacity on Amtrak MidwestSM network routes for the holiday.

Amtrak says it will operate every available passenger railcar, but encourages customers to plan ahead and book tickets early.

Last year, Amtrak had its largest passenger count ever during the Thanksgiving week with more than 846,000 riders on its trains across the country; more than 160,000 customers on the Sunday following Thanksgiving.

Beginning November 19, due to track improvements being performed by Canadian National Railway, Saluki Trains 390 and 391 will be impacted.

Train 390, which normally operates between Carbondale and Chicago, will originate at Champaign. Passengers from Carbondale will be bussed to Champaign.

Train 391 which normally operates between Chicago and Carbondale, will terminate at Champaign. Passengers will be bussed to Carbondale from Champaign.