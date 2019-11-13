Authorities make 2nd arrest in Carbondale murder investigation

CARBONDALE (WSIL) – A second arrest has been made in a fatal Carbondale shooting.

Thomas Durell Evans, Jr., 30, of Cape Girardeau, was arrested Tuesday by deputies with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Department.

Evans was wanted on a warrant charging him with concealing or aiding a fugitive in connection to the death of Keon Cooper.

Cooper, 27, of Carbondale, was shot and killed November 3 while in the 500 block of South Illinois Avenue. Police said Cooper was talking with three men outside his vehicle in a parking lot when he was shot.

Friday, members of the Heartland Fugitive Task Force and the Sikeston Department of Public Safety arrested Tyren Johnson for Cooper’s murder.

Johnson, 21, of Sikeston, was taken to the Scott County, Missouri Jail pending extradition to Illinois.

Evans is being held in the Cape Girardeau County Jail also awaiting extradition.

Authorities are still looking for Olando Sheron. Sheron, 24, of Sikeston, is wanted for murder. Carbondale Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Sheron or the investigation is asked to all the Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at (618) 549-COPS.