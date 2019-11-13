Rescue: 'Unicorn' puppy doesn't notice 'tail' growth on head

Narwhal was rescued over the weekend and sent to Mac's Mission in Jackson, which specializes in fostering animals with special needs.
Republican Gov. Matt Bevin of Kentucky could face a legacy-defining decision once a recanvass of last week’s election is completed Thursday.
The SIU men's basketball program signed two high school guards on Wednesday, the first day of the national signing period. Dalton Banks (6-2, 170, Eau Claire, Wis.) and Eric Butler (6-3, 170, Orlando, Fla.) will be freshmen for the Salukis in 2020-21.
The Chicago-based company says the transition will be complete by June 2021.
The Illinois House has approved Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s plan to consolidate hundreds of local pension programs covering police officers and firefighters to boost investment returns and save administrative costs.
The 53rd annual Country Music Awards will broadcast live Wednesday from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.
Keon Cooper, 27, of Carbondale, was shot and killed November 3 while in the 500 block of South Illinois Avenue.
The legislation would cap the cost of insulin to $100 for a 30-day supply.
Three witnesses are scheduled for this week and eight more are set to testify in public next week.
Clouds will be more present on Thursday, but we expect temperatures to be a little warmer in the afternoon. ...
