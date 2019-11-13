Legislation capping insulin prices moves forward

The 53rd annual Country Music Awards will broadcast live Wednesday from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.
The 53rd annual Country Music Awards will broadcast live Wednesday from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.
Keon Cooper, 27, of Carbondale, was shot and killed November 3 while in the 500 block of South Illinois Avenue.
Keon Cooper, 27, of Carbondale, was shot and killed November 3 while in the 500 block of South Illinois Avenue.
Narwhal was rescued over the weekend and sent to Mac's Mission in Jackson, which specializes in fostering animals with special needs.
Narwhal was rescued over the weekend and sent to Mac's Mission in Jackson, which specializes in fostering animals with special needs.
The legislation would cap the cost of insulin to $100 for a 30-day supply.
The legislation would cap the cost of insulin to $100 for a 30-day supply.
Three witnesses are scheduled for this week and eight more are set to testify in public next week.
Three witnesses are scheduled for this week and eight more are set to testify in public next week.
Clouds will be more present on Thursday, but we expect temperatures to be a little warmer in the afternoon. ...
Clouds will be more present on Thursday, but we expect temperatures to be a little warmer in the afternoon. ...
Some analysts thought it would take Disney a year to reach 10 million subscribers.
Some analysts thought it would take Disney a year to reach 10 million subscribers.
MARION (WSIL) -- It's a game night that many residents in southern Illinois look forward to each year.
MARION (WSIL) -- It's a game night that many residents in southern Illinois look forward to each year.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- For two decades, Longbranch Cafe & Bakery has been serving locals vegetarian food options.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- For two decades, Longbranch Cafe & Bakery has been serving locals vegetarian food options.
With retailers and shippers planning to hire hundreds of thousands of seasonal employees this holiday season, Better Business Bureau advises job seekers to polish up their resumes, research potential employers and apply right away but to be smart about their job search.
With retailers and shippers planning to hire hundreds of thousands of seasonal employees this holiday season, Better Business Bureau advises job seekers to polish up their resumes, research potential employers and apply right away but to be smart about their job search.