Legislation capping insulin prices moves forward - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Legislation capping insulin prices moves forward

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) – A bill that would cap the cost of insulin has passed the Illinois House.

Senate Bill 667 passed Wednesday by a vote of 100-13-1. The bill was originally filed in May and reintroduced during the veto session.

The legislation would cap the cost of insulin to $100 for a 30-day supply.

Last month, Governor JB Pritzker joined lawmakers who spoke in favor of lowering the cost.

SB667 now moves back to the Senate for a follow up vote after slight changes were made in the House.

