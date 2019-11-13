Warmer but not warm - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Warmer but not warm

Posted: Updated:

(WSIL) - The core of the coldest air in this recent cold snap is moving away, slowly. 

Clouds will be more present on Thursday, but we expect temperatures to be a little warmer in the afternoon. 

Clouds are associated with a system that is tracking to our north. Snow showers are possible north of Interstate 64, but dry skies are likely here at home. Warming will be slow with colder than normal conditions in the forecast through the weekend. 

Jim has his latest forecast coming your way on News 3 this evening. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.