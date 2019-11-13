Warmer but not warm

(WSIL) - The core of the coldest air in this recent cold snap is moving away, slowly.

Clouds will be more present on Thursday, but we expect temperatures to be a little warmer in the afternoon.

Clouds are associated with a system that is tracking to our north. Snow showers are possible north of Interstate 64, but dry skies are likely here at home. Warming will be slow with colder than normal conditions in the forecast through the weekend.

Jim has his latest forecast coming your way on News 3 this evening.