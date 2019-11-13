Kentucky governor faces big decision as recanvass looms

By BRUCE SCHREINER

Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Republican Gov. Matt Bevin of Kentucky could face a legacy-defining decision once a recanvass of last week’s election is completed Thursday.

He could concede to Democrat Andy Beshear, or he could contest the race and put the outcome in the hands of state lawmakers.

Even Bevin’s allies acknowledge the recanvass is unlikely to change the results, which showed Beshear winning by a narrow margin - some 5,000 votes out of more than 1.4 million cast.

The last time Kentucky lawmakers had a decide a governor’s race was during the 1899 contest.

Bevin is defending his refusal to concede while repeating his claim that he wants to ensure the election’s integrity.

