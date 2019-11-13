Police: Body found in freezer at southwest Missouri home - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police: Body found in freezer at southwest Missouri home

Posted: Updated:

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) - Police say they are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a freezer at a home in southwestern Missouri.

The Joplin Globe reports that Joplin police learned of the body Monday while investigating an arson case at a neighboring property.

Police said in a statement Tuesday that they are investigating the cause of death. An autopsy has been ordered.

Authorities have not released the identity of the man, pending confirmation and notification of next of kin.

No further information has been released.

Information from: The Joplin (Mo.) Globe, http://www.joplinglobe.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.