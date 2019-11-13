Pets of the Week: November 14, 2019 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Pets of the Week: November 14, 2019

Posted: Updated:
Perry County Humane Society: (618)-542-DOGS(3647) Perry County Humane Society: (618)-542-DOGS(3647)
Williamson County Animal Control: (618) 993-6075 Williamson County Animal Control: (618) 993-6075
Wayne County Humane Society: (618) 847-4012 Wayne County Humane Society: (618) 847-4012
Union County Animal Control: (618) 833-4915 Union County Animal Control: (618) 833-4915
City of Salem Animal Control: (618) 822-6696 City of Salem Animal Control: (618) 822-6696

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Five animals grace this edition of Pets of the Week.

The first up is Onyx. He is about 5-months-old with tons of personality. He and his litter-mates were found abandoned. He is ready to find a nice home to spend the rest of his life in. Onyx is at the Perry County Humane Society.

This German Shepherd is about 3 to 4-years-old and needs a name and a home. He was picked up as a stray. He can be adopted from Williamson County Animal Control in Marion.

Kenny is a handsome one-year-old who sing songs all day from his kennel. To learn more about Kenny, he's at the Wayne County Humane Society in Fairfield.

Minnie Mouse is a Pointer-mix who is about 18-months-old and spayed. Minnie can be found at the Union County Animal Control in Cobden if she's the dog for you.

Sasha is an 8-year-old cat. She is spayed, declawed, and can be adopted from the City of Salem Animal Control in Kell.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.