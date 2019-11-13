Pets of the Week: November 14, 2019

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Five animals grace this edition of Pets of the Week.

The first up is Onyx. He is about 5-months-old with tons of personality. He and his litter-mates were found abandoned. He is ready to find a nice home to spend the rest of his life in. Onyx is at the Perry County Humane Society.

This German Shepherd is about 3 to 4-years-old and needs a name and a home. He was picked up as a stray. He can be adopted from Williamson County Animal Control in Marion.

Kenny is a handsome one-year-old who sing songs all day from his kennel. To learn more about Kenny, he's at the Wayne County Humane Society in Fairfield.

Minnie Mouse is a Pointer-mix who is about 18-months-old and spayed. Minnie can be found at the Union County Animal Control in Cobden if she's the dog for you.

Sasha is an 8-year-old cat. She is spayed, declawed, and can be adopted from the City of Salem Animal Control in Kell.