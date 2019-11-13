Federal prosecutors to charge 2 more St. Louis officers - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Federal prosecutors to charge 2 more St. Louis officers

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Federal prosecutors will seek additional charges in the 2017 attack of an undercover St. Louis police officer who claimed he was beaten “like Rodney King” by his own colleagues.

St. Louis officers Randy Hays and Bailey Colletta have pleaded guilty in connection with the attack of undercover Officer Luther Hall. Two others, Dustin Boone and Christopher Myers, go to trial Dec. 2.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Winfield told a judge Wednesday that prosecutors would seek indictments of others by early December. Myers’ attorney, Scott Rosenblum, says the indictments likely involve two officers mentioned in Hays’ guilty plea last week.

Prosecutors say the officers mistook Hall for a protester following the acquittal of Jason Stockley, a former officer accused of killing a black suspect.

