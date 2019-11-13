Chicago records second cold-related death of season - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

CHICAGO (AP) - Officials say the death of an 80-year-old Chicago man whose body was found on the floor of the garage is the second cold-related death of the season.

In a statement, a spokesman for Cook County says the county medical examiner’s office determined that the man died of heart disease but that exposure to the cold contributed to his death.

The man was identified by the medical examiner’s office as Curtis Matthews. The Chicago Tribune reports that he lived at the address on the city’s West Side where his body was found. The man’s death came on Monday when the low of 14 degrees made that day the coldest Nov. 11 on record.

Chicago’s first cold-related death of the fall and winter season was that of another man on Nov. 1.

