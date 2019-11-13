Nominations open for the annual MLK Community Celebration

CARTERVILLE -- (WSIL) The planning committee for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration is seeking nominations for its next Spirit of Dr. King Jr. Community Service award.

The annual celebration is in its 21st year and will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at the Carbondale Civic Center.

Candidates must be from the southern Illinois region to be eligible. Nominees should have modeled a spirit of community service in the manner of Dr. King. For instance, they might have demonstrated a commitment to justice, equality, peace, social change, improved race relations, or compassion undertook in their home community.

If nominating a group, entries should include both the group name and phone number of the group's contact person. Up to four letters of reference may be submitted. For nomination forms email pastorswims@hopewellmb.org or mail the nominations to MLK Award Committee, Attn: Pastor Swims, 400 East Main, Carbondale, IL 62901. The deadline is Dec. 15.