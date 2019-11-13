California sued again for requiring women on company boards - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

California sued again for requiring women on company boards

Posted: Updated:

By DON THOMPSON
Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California's first-in-the-nation law requiring publicly held companies to put women on their boards of directors faces a second legal challenge.

The law requires publicly traded companies to have at least one woman on their boards by year’s end.

By 2021, boards with five members must have two women. Those with six directors must have three.

The Pacific Legal Foundation provided The Associated Press with the lawsuit it filed in federal court Wednesday.

The libertarian group says the law violates the equal protection clause of the U.S. Constitution.

It wants to block the law in California and other states. Similar proposals had been introduced in Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Washington state.

Another conservative group sued in August, saying spending taxpayer money to enforce the law would violate the California Constitution.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.