Change demanded after death of girl hit by police vehicle

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) - A St. Louis County elected official is demanding answers following the death of a 12-year-old girl who was struck by a police vehicle.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Councilwoman Lisa Clancy choked back tears during Tuesday’s council meeting, which included a moment of silence for Akeelah "Ke Ke" Jackson. The girl had died hours earlier at St. Louis Children's Hospital. Clancy says she wants to know “what’s going to happen going forward to make sure this tragedy never happens again.”

Akeelah was injured Oct. 14 by a St. Louis County patrol vehicle. County Police Sgt. Benjamin Granda has said the officer told police he was trying to get closer to a suspicious car to make a traffic stop and wasn't using lights and sirens.

St. Louis police are investigating because the crash happened just inside the city’s border.

