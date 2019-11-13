Arctic blast spreads shivers to the eastern US - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Arctic blast spreads shivers to the eastern US

Posted: Updated:

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - An arctic blast that caused record-setting cold in the Midwest is now spreading shivers across the eastern U.S.

The wintry weather proved deadly in southwestern Michigan, where a man died Tuesday after getting trapped beneath machinery he was using to clear snow.

Temperatures dipped to single digits early Wednesday across parts of the Northeast on the heels of an early-season snowstorm. Forecasters projected even lower temperatures for late Wednesday and early Thursday in some locations.

National Weather Service meteorologist Mark Bloomer in Caribou, Maine, said the frigid airmass is creating mid-winter conditions.

Record low temperatures were recorded Tuesday around New York City; Buffalo, New York; Burlington, Vermont; and parts of Ohio. Records were also broken Wednesday morning in Burlington, parts of Pennsylvania, and as far south as Alabama and Mississippi.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.