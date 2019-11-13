Kentucky State Police: Inmate jumped fence, escaped custody - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky State Police: Inmate jumped fence, escaped custody

DIXON, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police say authorities are searching for an inmate accused of jumping a fence and escaping from a detention center.

News outlets report the agency put out a public call for help in locating 29-year-old William Casto on Tuesday. State police said they think he escaped on Monday afternoon from the Webster County Detention Center, about 155 miles (250 kilometers) southwest of Louisville.

Police told news outlets he was last seen wearing blue jeans covering khaki pants and an orange shirt with the words "Webster County Jail Trustee" on the back.

Casto was booked into the center on a charge of theft by unlawful taking of more than $500 but less than $10,000.

