Records broken Wednesday morning; temp trending upward rest of the week

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Another record breaking morning with temperatures dipping into the single digits and lower teens. Many of the records date back to 1920 and 1986.

As the dome of Arctic high pressure shifts eastward, winds will turn southerly Wednesday. That will usher in slightly warmer air with most warming just above freezing Wednesday afternoon. Coats are a must Wednesday, but gloves, hats, and scarves are also good things to keep handy as the wind will be breezy this afternoon.

Clouds moving in overnight into Thursday morning will keep temperatures slightly warmer than the last few mornings. The overall temperatures trend is up through the end of the week and into the weekend.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen tells you how to plan your day and if weather may impact weekend plans on News 3.