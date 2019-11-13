This year's Black Light Bingo Bash is benefiting the Salvation Army

It's a game night that many residents in southern Illinois look forward to each year.

The annual Black Light Bash Bingo is taking place on Friday, November 15th at the Marion Knights of Columbus.

The Heartland Rotary Club puts on the event and has chosen to benefit the Salvation Army of Southern Illinois this year.

Funds will be used for the organization's various services including like its food pantry.

Carmi Horn, Social Services Coordinator for the Salvation Army, says the pantry feeds around 400 neighbors in need each month.

"We have lots and lots of seniors, we have several veterans," Horn explains. "We have families with children. We have single families."

Another program that will benefit is the Salvation Army's financial assistance to help with utilities and past due rent.

Horn says those who need financial help are often living paycheck to paycheck and then have a hardship take place in their life.

"It's not a lot of help that we can give but occasionally we can help enough to help get through their crisis and back to make it on their own," Horn says.

For those interested in Bingo, the cost is $30 or $35 at the door and includes everything players need:

Glo Dauber

Glo items

Pack of 6on10 Bingo Cards (good for all 10 games)

Doors will open at 6 p.m. on Friday with Bingo starting at 7 p.m.

To buy tickets, click here.