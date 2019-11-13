This year's Black Light Bingo Bash benefiting the Salvation Army

MARION (WSIL) -- It's a game night that many residents in southern Illinois look forward to each year.
MARION (WSIL) -- It's a game night that many residents in southern Illinois look forward to each year.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale aldermen will consider installing solar panels on three city buildings next year.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale aldermen will consider installing solar panels on three city buildings next year.
President Donald Trump has been fulminating for weeks over the impeachment inquiry, which he sees as a persecution cooked up by Democrats and "Never Trumpers."
President Donald Trump has been fulminating for weeks over the impeachment inquiry, which he sees as a persecution cooked up by Democrats and "Never Trumpers."
The Williamson County Board is discussing changes to the recycling program after repeated instances of abuse.
The Williamson County Board is discussing changes to the recycling program after repeated instances of abuse.
Some local high school students will be riding to bus in style in three brand new WiFi-equipped school buses.
Some local high school students will be riding to bus in style in three brand new WiFi-equipped school buses.
Small amounts of recreational marijuana will become legal in Illinois on January 1, but people who live in public housing will not be able to have it in their homes.
Small amounts of recreational marijuana will become legal in Illinois on January 1, but people who live in public housing will not be able to have it in their homes.
Student journalists at Northwestern University tried to apologize after their peers complained about coverage of a speech on campus and protests of it.
Student journalists at Northwestern University tried to apologize after their peers complained about coverage of a speech on campus and protests of it.
The Illinois High School Association has ended its appeal of a Cook County judge's decision to allow Chicago Public Schools athletes to run in the state cross-country meet.
The Illinois High School Association has ended its appeal of a Cook County judge's decision to allow Chicago Public Schools athletes to run in the state cross-country meet.
A Kentucky man has been charged with animal cruelty after authorities say he neglected and starved his dogs, some of which resorted to eating a dead dog.
A Kentucky man has been charged with animal cruelty after authorities say he neglected and starved his dogs, some of which resorted to eating a dead dog.
Mike Shildt of the St. Louis Cardinals has edged out Craig Counsell of the Milwaukee Brewers to win NL Manager of the Year.
Mike Shildt of the St. Louis Cardinals has edged out Craig Counsell of the Milwaukee Brewers to win NL Manager of the Year.