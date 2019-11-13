This year's Black Light Bingo Bash benefiting the Salvation Army

It's a game night that many residents in southern Illinois look forward to each year.

The annual Black Light Bash Bingo is taking place on Friday, November 15th at the Marion Knights of Columbus.

The Heartland Rotary Club puts on the event and has chosen to benefit the Salvation Army of Southern Illinois this year.

For those interested, the cost is $30 or $35 at the door and includes everything players need:

Glo Dauber

Glo items

Pack of 6on10 Bingo Cards (good for all 10 games)

Doors will open at 6 p.m. on Friday with Bingo starting at 7 p.m.

To buy tickets, click here.