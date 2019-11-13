This year's Black Light Bingo Bash benefiting the Salvation Army - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

This year's Black Light Bingo Bash benefiting the Salvation Army

Posted: Updated:
By Brooke Schlyer, Reporter
Connect

It's a game night that many residents in southern Illinois look forward to each year. 

The annual Black Light Bash Bingo is taking place on Friday, November 15th at the Marion Knights of Columbus. 

The Heartland Rotary Club puts on the event and has chosen to benefit the Salvation Army of Southern Illinois this year. 

For those interested, the cost is $30 or $35 at the door and includes everything players need: 

  • Glo Dauber
  • Glo items
  • Pack of 6on10 Bingo Cards (good for all 10 games)

Doors will open at 6 p.m. on Friday with Bingo starting at 7 p.m. 

To buy tickets, click here

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.