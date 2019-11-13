Federal transportation grants for Kentucky total $30 million - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Federal transportation grants for Kentucky total $30 million

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Federal grants totaling $30 million have been awarded to projects in Paducah and two Kentucky counties.

The state Transportation Cabinet says the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development federal grants are meant to "improve safety, access and mobility for motorists and freight movement." Along with Paducah, grant awards went to Bourbon and Taylor counties.

Bourbon County was awarded $10 million for the reconstruction and widening of US 460 Centerville to Paris.

Taylor County was awarded nearly $10 million to rebuild US 68 from Taylor County to Marion County.

The city of Paducah was awarded $10 million to finance riverport improvements, including an excursion pier and plaza, a dock for riverboats and improve accessibility.

The grants cover 60% of the combined total costs of the three projects.

