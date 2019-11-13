Girls-only STEM academy planned in Kentucky city - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Girls-only STEM academy planned in Kentucky city

Posted: Updated:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Education officials in central Kentucky are planning a girls-only academy that focuses on science, technology, engineering and math.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the Fayette County Board of Education approved a job description this week for a director of the new program.

Officials hope to start the program next fall with 150 girls in kindergarten through second grade and eventually offer it to girls in grades 3-8.

Fayette Superintendent Manny Caulk says staff from the University of Kentucky will collaborate on the initiative.

Special Programs Manager Vee Pryor says girls are on par with boys or above in science and math, but that's not translating to the workplace.

The aim of the program is to equip female students with necessary job skills using the most recent STEM approaches.

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.