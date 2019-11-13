BBB TIPS: Seasonal Jobs

Three witnesses are scheduled for this week and eight more are set to testify in public next week.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- For two decades, Longbranch Cafe & Bakery has been serving locals vegetarian food options.
With retailers and shippers planning to hire hundreds of thousands of seasonal employees this holiday season, Better Business Bureau advises job seekers to polish up their resumes, research potential employers and apply right away but to be smart about their job search.
Another record breaking morning with temperatures dipping into the single digits and lower teens. Many of the records date back to 1920 and 1986.
MARION (WSIL) -- It's a game night that many residents in southern Illinois look forward to each year.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale aldermen will consider installing solar panels on three city buildings next year.
President Donald Trump has been fulminating for weeks over the impeachment inquiry, which he sees as a persecution cooked up by Democrats and "Never Trumpers."
The Williamson County Board is discussing changes to the recycling program after repeated instances of abuse.
Some local high school students will be riding to bus in style in three brand new WiFi-equipped school buses.
Small amounts of recreational marijuana will become legal in Illinois on January 1, but people who live in public housing will not be able to have it in their homes.
