Carbondale considers going green

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale aldermen will consider installing solar panels on three city buildings next year.

The city council would schedule construction for January 2020 with developers Straight Up Solar. Any maintenance costs on the solar panels post-installation would fall on Straight Up Solar.

The city would save an estimated $40,0000 annually on energy use.

"Even if we broke even on this, it's a good thing because we can be out there as a leader in the community and the region of going solar," Alderman Jeff Doherty said. "And I think this is where we are all headed, and the earlier we can get there the better."

Potential installment locations include the Southeast Wastewater Treatment Plant, the Public Safety building and the Carbondale Civic Center.

The city council plans to vote on the measure by the end of this year.