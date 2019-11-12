November is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

November is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month

(WSIL) -- November is national Adopt a Senior Pet Month and one pet food company wants to help you adopt a furry friend by reimbursing adoption fees for some animals.

Stella & Chewy’s is covering the cost of adoption fees for adult and senior cats and dogs (ages 4+) rescued from any shelter or rescue across the United States.

The company has set aside a total of $25,000 to help senior pets find their forever homes for the holidays.

You can click here for more information on Stella and Chewy's website.

