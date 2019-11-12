County board to decide fate of 24/7 recycling option

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Williamson County Board is discussing changes to the recycling program after repeated instances of abuse.

The board says people have been abusing the 24-hour dumpsters by filling them with non-recyclable trash including things like treadmills and dead animals.

Commissioner Brent Gentry posted pictures of the abuse to his Facebook page October 30.

Gentry says the board must now decide whether to remove the 24-hour sites, "Do we want to continue on the path we're going 24/7 or do we want to limit it to like we had before, just certain times that we pick up?"

Gentry said no matter which decision they make, they won't eliminate the program.

He expects a decision by January 1.