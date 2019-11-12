New school buses feature stop arm cameras, A/C, USB ports, WiFi - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

New school buses feature stop arm cameras, A/C, USB ports, WiFi

VIENNA (WSIL) -- Some local high school students will be riding to bus in style in three brand new WiFi-equipped school buses.

Vienna High School purchased the buses thanks to an EPA Clean Diesel Grant.

The buses are air-conditioned, offer WiFi and USB charging ports in the seats. They also include upgraded safety features such as stop arm camera systems.

These systems can monitor traffic while students are getting on and off the bus, and can capture images of drivers who may try to go around the stop arm.

